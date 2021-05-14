Colts plan to host Panthers for joint training camp practices

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to host the Carolina Panthers for joint training camp practices ahead of their preseason game in 2021, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

The plans aren’t locked in yet as teams navigate another offseason of COVID-19, but the Colts are hoping to get a normal training camp back by the time August rolls around. The Colts released their preseason opponents on Wednesday.

If training camp comes back to normal and the plans are agreed upon, it seems the Panthers will be visiting the Colts at their complex in Westfield.

On that note, look for the Colts to welcome the Panthers to town for a pair of joint practices before the teams’ first preseason game in early August. Plans aren’t fully locked in and could change, but it sounds like as COVID-19 restrictions ease, training camp will start to look normal again.

The Colts typically host a team for a pair of joint practices leading up to a preseason game. They couldn’t do so in 2020 because the preseason was canceled, but they’ve hosted the Cleveland Browns (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2018) and Detroit Lions (2017) during the Chris Ballard era.

The Panthers will be sporting a new quarterback in the form of Sam Darnold, who they acquired in a trade from the New York Jets just before the draft. They also traded away Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos shortly after.

The preseason schedule hasn’t been released yet, and there are only three games in 2021. But this is something to keep an eye on throughout the offseason to see if it gets confirmed.

