Colts plan to feature TE Mo Alie-Cox more in the offense

The Indianapolis Colts have been extremely pleased with the development of tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who may be emerging as a major asset in the passing game moving forward.

After filling in for starter Jack Doyle in Week 2, Alie-Cox broke out for five receptions and 111 yards. He also scored the only passing touchdown in Week 3 against the Jets when Doyle returned from injury—proving his role in the offense wasn’t just out of necessity.

Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni told reporters on Tuesday that the team plans to feature the massive tight end consistently.

“We have to continue to keep him involved. He’s made too many plays to say, ‘OK, now Mo (Alie-Cox) you take a back seat.’ Mo is going to be involved. We plan for Mo,” said Sirianni. “We want to get him the football and we have a variety of ways we want – we know what he does well and we know what he excels at. Those are going to be the ways we continue to try and get Mo the football.”

The situation for Alie-Cox to continue being a major part of the offense is solid given the recent injuries that hit the receiving corps. With Parris Campbell on injured reserve with a PCL/MCL injury while rookie Michael Pittman Jr. is likely to be out for a few weeks because of compartment leg syndrome that required surgery.

Alie-Cox has shown why he’s a mismatch. At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, he not only has the size but his athleticism and movement skills are apparent on tape. His route running has gotten much better since joining the team in 2018 as well, which makes him a complete asset whether inline or split out wide.

The Colts offense likes to feature the tight end position and given the situation and his recent production, Alie-Cox should be a big part of the offense every week.