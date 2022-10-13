Colts plan for Bernhard Raimann to be starting left tackle

Indianapolis Colts rookie Bernhard Raimann is getting his chance to be the starting left tackle moving forward.

After a rough few weeks to open the season, the Colts offensive line has been atrocious. Specifically at the left tackle position, Matt Pryor hasn’t instilled any confidence that he can be even a league-average player at the position through five weeks.

Raimann, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, got his chance to start for the first time on a short week during the Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Frank Reich told the media Wednesday that the plan is for Raimann to take over as the starter.

“. Yeah, I mean I think that is going to be our plan with (Bernhard) Raimann. He did some good things. I know there were some calls and some stuff, but that’s just going to be part of the process,” Reich said Wednesday. “We feel like that was a good pick. We feel like he’s got a lot of upside. Right now, I’d be willing to tell you we think that’s going to be our left tackle.”

Raimann had a trial by fire during his first start. It came on a short week without any physical preparation, and he had to take on a tough assignment against Bradley Chubb and the rest of the Broncos front seven.

According to Pro Football Focus, Raimann allowed five total pressures, including one quarterback hit. He also was charged with three penalties, one of which was questionable.

Those growing pains are something that head coach Frank Reich expects along the way.

“Yeah, I mean there are going to be growing pains, but we just think he has the makeup, he has the physical talent. We’ve liked what we’ve seen so far. We understand, like a lot of our young players, it’s a process,” Reich said.

Raimann will be joining a group of rookies who have begun to carve out roles. Wide receiver Alec Pierce has emerged as the No. 2 opposite Michael Pittman Jr. while tight end Jelani Woods has shown some flashes as a receiver. Safety Rodney Thomas II has emerged as a starter amid Julian Blackmon’s injury.

“I think these guys – you look at Alec (Pierce) and you look at Jelani (Woods), they get better fast the more they play. So, you’ve got to play. So, we’re just going to put him in there and we’re going to play. We feel like he’s going to play winning football,” Reich said.

Raimann will have a few extra days to prepare for his next start, and the Colts will need him to progress as the season goes on given the struggles across the offensive line.

