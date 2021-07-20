Colts placed 9th in ESPN’s NFL future power rankings

The Indianapolis Colts were placed ninth in ESPN’s NFL future power rankings, essentially projecting which teams have the best set up over the next three seasons.

In revelance to the rest of the league, the Colts were ranked sixth in roster minus the quarterback, 23rd at quarterback, ninth in coaching, 11th in drafting and fourth in front office.

“Why they’re here: A roster flush with talent on both sides of the ball is the byproduct of GM Chris Ballard’s calculated roster building. He has used the draft and opportunistic trades to set Indy up for success for a long time, with one player representing the lever to dictate just how high the Colts can climb: QB Carson Wentz. If Wentz comes close to the player he was in 2017, Indy will catapult up this list. — Yates”

The Colts have continued to build the roster through the draft and even though they’ve made a few trades in each of the last two offseasons, their plan to build through the draft won’t change.

But as it stands, the biggest question mark entering the 2021 season revolves around Carson Wentz.

“Biggest worry: Over the next three seasons, as Wentz goes, this teams goes. Ballard has built from a culture perspective, and coach Frank Reich has an ability to formulate relationships with his players. If they can get Wentz to play at a top-10 to -15 level, they will be at least a wild-card team and challenge the Titans for supremacy in the AFC South, both in the short and long term. — Riddick”

The Colts may be without a first-round pick in 2022. If Wentz plays 75% of the offensive snaps or plays 70% of the offensive snaps and the Colts make the playoffs, the second-rounder Indy sent turns into a first.

Because of the foundation of their roster, the Colts will have a positive outlook for the future. How high they can reach will be based on the quarterback situation.