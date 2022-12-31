Colts place Yannick Ngakoue on IR among roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on the injured reserve list among several roster moves, the team announced Saturday.

Ngakoue was added to the injury report late Friday due to a throat injury, and he was listed as questionable for the Week 17 game against the New York Giants. However, putting him on the injured reserve list will end his season.

In a corresponding move, the Colts promoted defensive end Kameron Cline from the practice squad to the active roster, providing some depth along the defensive line.

The Colts also elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and linebacker Segun Olbui from the practice squad.

