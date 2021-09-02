Colts place WR T.Y. Hilton, two others on IR

The Indianapolis Colts placed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, quarterback Sam Ehlinger and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon on the injured reserve list, the team announced Thursday.

These moves were somewhat expected for the Colts, and they come as corresponding transactions to the team activating quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hilton underwent surgery to repair a neck injury. Though the Colts wouldn’t give specifics, it has something to do with a disc. It isn’t clear when he will return, but the hope is that he does so before the first half of the season arrives.

Ehlinger sprained his knee during the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. His expected timeline is roughly 4-6 weeks so he could still return by the mid-point in the season.

Patmon is dealing with a foot injury, and the team was waiting to see what the best course of action will be. It seems they see it lasting long enough to cover the three-week minimum on the injured reserve.

All three players are expected to return at some point this season but will be out for at least the first three weeks with their respective injuries.

