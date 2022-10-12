Colts place WR Ashton Dulin on IR

The Indianapolis Colts placed wide receiver Ashton Dulin on the injured reserve list, the team announced Tuesday.

Dulin suffered an apparent foot injury and will now miss the next four games, making him eligible to return following the Week 9 game against the New England Patriots.

While Dulin has been working exclusively as the No. 4 wide receiver, he’s third on the team in receiving yards and fourth on the team in receptions.

With Dulin on the injured reserve list, the Colts currently have only four wide receivers on the active roster. They waived Dezmon Patmon last week and signed him to the practice squad. Keke Coutee also is still on the practice squad.

It’s likely that some type of move will be made at wide receiver leading up to the Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Colts will be without Dulin for the next four games.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire