Colts place TE Jelani Woods on IR among several roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods was placed on the injured reserve list among several roster moves, the team announced Wednesday.

Woods has been dealing with a torn hamstring since the start of training camp, which was the reaggravation of the injury he dealt with during the spring workouts.

The second-year tight end was held out of the majority of training camp and the entirety of the preseason. Because he was placed on the injured reserve list after the waiver process concluded, he will be eligible to return but after he’s forced to miss the first four games of the season.

The Colts made three roster claims Wednesday in the forms of offensive tackle Ryan Hayes, guard Josh Sills and linebacker Isaiah Land.

In order to make room on the roster for those three waiver claims, the Colts waived defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and guard/tackle Carter O’Donnell. They also released wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who was almost immediately re-signed to the roster.

