Colts place Rolan Milligan on injured reserve, sign Briean Boddy-Calhoun

The Colts placed safety Rolan Milligan on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced. They replaced him on the roster with free agent cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

Milligan appeared in 11 games with one start this season. He finished with 10 tackles and one quarterback hit.

Milligan originally signed to the Colts’ practice squad in 2018 after competing with the Cowboys and Lions.

Boddy-Calhoun has competed in 44 career games, with 21 starts, in his time with the Browns (2016-18) and Texans (2019).

He has made 130 tackles, 19 passes defensed, three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, two sacks and two forced fumbles.