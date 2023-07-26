Colts place RB Jonathan Taylor on PUP list to start training camp

The Indianapolis Colts placed running back Jonathan Taylor and two others on the active/PUP list to begin training camp, the team announced Tuesday.

Taylor underwent offseason ankle surgery to clean up the issue he dealt with during the 2022 season. He didn’t participate at all during the offseason workout program, and owner Jim Irsay said earlier this month that Taylor was “healed up” going into camp.

However, it appears the Colts are taking a cautious approach by putting Taylor on the PUP list.

He can be activated at anytime during camp so there is no length requirement.

Additionally, defensive end Tyquan Lewis (knee) and tight end Will Mallory (foot) were also placed on the active/PUP list to open camp.

