Colts place Quenton Nelson on COVID-19 reserve list

Quenton Nelson had just returned to the Colts on Monday after surgery and said he was “doing everything” he could to play the season opener. Now, the Colts starting left guard is out again.

The Colts placed Nelson on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced.

Nelson joins left tackle Eric Fisher on the COVID-19 reserve list. It is unknown whether the players tested positive or were high-risk close contacts.

Vaccinated players do not have to isolate after close contact with someone who tests positive, but unvaccinated players must remain away from the team for a minimum of five days. Vaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 can return after consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart.

