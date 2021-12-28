Colts place QB Carson Wentz on COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

Given his unvaccinated status and the rate at which the Colts have been getting hit with this new variant, it was only a matter of time before Wentz would be landing on this list.

If Wentz is on the list due to a positive test, his unvaccinated status will keep him out for the next 10 days, which includes the Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. If he’s a close contact, he still must quarantine for a minimum of five days.

The rules may change but until they do, Wentz is likely to miss the game against the Raiders.

With Wentz in doubt for the Week 17 game against the Raiders, the Colts will be planning on rookie Sam Ehlinger taking snaps under center.

