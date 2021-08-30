Colts place QB Carson Wentz, two others on COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

It isn’t clear if any of the three are close contacts or positive tests, but they will all be out at least this week. If they did test positive, there is a chance they will miss a chunk of practice leading up to the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wentz was scheduled to see his first reps with the first team since coming off of foot surgery. This would have been a big week for him to prepare for the Seahawks but now there’s a chance he’ll be further behind than expected.

Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason will be starting in place of Wenntz.

Kelly missed most of training camp with an elbow injury but had returned in recent weeks. Replacing Kelly at center will most likely be Danny Pinter. Meanwhile, Pascal has been a big part of the passing offense and expected to be even more so after T.Y. Hilton’s injury.

It will be interesting to see how much this impacts Week 1, but we won’t be seeing these players on the field for this week’s practices.

