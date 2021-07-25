Colts place LT Eric Fisher on PUP, DT Dayo Odeyingbo on NFI list

The Indianapolis Colts placed left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) on the Physically Unable to Perform list, defensive tackle Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) on the Non-football Injury list and defensive tackle Robert Windsor (undisclosed) on the injured reserve list, the team announced Sunday.

The placement of Fisher and Odeyingbo on their respective lists was to be expected. Both suffered their torn Achilles in January, almost in the span of the same week. It isn’t clear when either player will return but now that training camp is here, we should get more information on their progress.

The reason for the difference in placement of lists is due to the situation of the injuries. Fisher is placed on the PUP list because he suffered his injury during a game with the Kansas City Chiefs. Odeyingbo suffered his while training on his own away from the association with a team.

They can return at any time and will still count against the 90-man roster.

As for Windsor, this is a big surprise and one that will have implications. Being placed on the injured reserve list before the 53-man roster is finalized means that his season is over before he can even get started. It isn’t clear yet what kind of injury he sustained.

Windsor was a sixth-round pick with the Colts in the 2020 NFL draft and spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad.