The Colts placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, the team annnounced. They signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to the practice squad to take his place Sunday.

Defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand was cut from the practice squad to make room for Nelson.

Nelson has appeared in 106 career games in his time with the Cardinals (2021), 49ers (2014-20), Washington Football Team (2013), Chargers (2012), Eagles (2012), Chiefs (2011) and Saints (2011).

The Colts also released their injury report, and they have ruled out safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion).

Tight end Jack Doyle (knee/ankle), offensive guard Mark Glowinski (illness) and offensive tackle Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe) are questionable. Fisher didn’t practice all week. Doyle returned to a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions. Glowinski was limited Friday after coming off the COVID-19 reserve list.

Colts place long snapper Luke Rhodes on COVID list, rule out Andrew Sendejo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk