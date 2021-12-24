Colts place LG Quenton Nelson on COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts placed left guard Quenton Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

With Nelson on the reserve list now, the Colts will be without their three starting interior linemen. Center Ryan Kelly was ruled out due to a personal matter while right guard Mark Glowinski is also on the COVID-19 list.

Nelson’s is an interesting case because he missed practice on Wednesday due to an illness but returned to a full practice on Thursday.

With Nelson out for Saturday night’s game, the Colts will likely turn to Matt Pryor to play one of the guard spots while Chris Reed takes the other and Danny Pinter plays center.