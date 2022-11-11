Colts place LB Shaquille Leonard on injured reserve

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was placed on the injured reserve list Friday, meaning he will miss the next four games.

Despite playing in the last two games, Leonard suffered a setback during practice this week, and the team decided the best course of action was the sideline him for the next month.

Leonard will get a bit of extra time to recover, though, because the Colts have a bye in Week 14.

Shaquille Leonard is heading to injured reserve with the back issue. The All-Pro suffered a setback this week and will now miss at least the next four games. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 11, 2022

It has been a tough year for Leonard, who had hoped the nerve issue in his back had been resolved when he underwent surgery this offseason. Unfortunately, it appears the issue is still bothering him.

The Colts are essentially in a lost season at 3-5-1, and considering the money they’ve invested in Leonard, it’s best to make sure he’s fully healthy before he returns.

With Leonard out, expect Zaire Franklin and Bobby Okereke will continue to see the majority of reps at linebacker moving forward.

