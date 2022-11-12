Colts place LB Shaquille Leonard on IR among several moves

The Indianapolis Colts placed linebacker Shaquille Leonard on the injured reserve list among several roster moves, the team announced Saturday.

Leonard suffered a setback during practice this week pertaining to his offseason back surgery, which he underwent in hopes of correcting a nerve issue that was impacting his ankle.

Leonard won’t play in a game until Week 15 (Colts have a bye in Week 14), but there are serious questions as to whether he will suit up again in 2022 considering the direction of the team.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Colts made Saturday ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders:

Place LB Shaquille Leonard on IR

Activated WR Ashton Dulin from IR

The Colts placed Dulin on the injured reserve list after he suffered a toe/foot injury in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. He was designated to return to practice this week and officially will rejoin the wide receiver room.

RB Jordan Wilkins elevated from practice squad

This will be the second week in a row that Wilkins will be elevated from the practice squad. Considering Deon Jackson’s knee injury is forcing him to miss this game, Wilkins will resume the RB2/3 alongside Zack Moss and behind Jonathan Taylor.

TE Nikola Kalinic elevated from practice squad

This is Kalinic’s first elevation from the practice squad this season. Rookie tight end Jelani Woods has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, and starting tight end Mo Alie-Cox is questionable with an ankle injury.

