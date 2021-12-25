Colts place LB Darius Leonard on COVID-19 list among several roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts made a bevy of roster moves ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Saturday.

The Colts had already been hit with COVID-19 pretty hard with two of their starting offensive linemen—including Quenton Nelson—and starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin already being ruled out for the game.

Linebacker Darius Leonard was among those that will miss the game on Saturday night. With Leonard out, if he tested positive on Saturday, he may miss the Week 17 game as well if he’s unvaccinated and it’s not a “close contact” situation

Here are the players that have been placed on the COVID-19 list as well as the subsequent roster moves:

LB Darius Leonard to COVID-19 list

Leonard has been placed on the COVID-19 list and headlines a group of players that will miss the game. It still isn’t clear if he was a close contact or tested positive for it, but this is a big deal potentially for the next two games.

WR Zach Pascal to COVID-19 list

Pascal will miss Saturday night’s game. With Pascal now out, the Colts will lean on Ashton Dulin and potentially rookie Mike Strachan a little more.

S Khari Willis to COVID-19 list

After missing a month due to a calf injury, Willis now misses another game and potentially more after being placed on the COVID-19 list. Andrew Sendejo has already been ruled out so the Colts had to make some elevations.

Elevated WR Keke Coutee from practice squad

With Pascal out, the Colts are adding the shift slot receiver in Coutee. He won’t play a major role but could see some snaps from the slot.

Elevated CB Anthony Chesley from practice squad

The Colts are going to be without starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin so getting some help in the secondary was necessary. He’s appeared in seven games this season while playing 41 snaps on defense.

Elevated CB Brian Poole from practice squad

More help in the secondary. Poole has yet to play a snap for the Colts since being signed to the practice squad on Nov. 22.

Elevated G/T Carter O'Donnell from practice squad

The Colts are down three of their starting interior linemen so O’Donnell will likely be a depth addition. He has yet to play a snap since singing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent rookie in 2020.

Elevated S Will Redmond

More help in the secondary. Redmond signed to the practice squad last week.

Elevated DT Chris Williams from practice squad

Williams has been with the Colts since signing as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020. He has played 35 snaps on defense for the Colts this season.

