Colts place Julian Blackmon on injured reserve

The Colts won't have one of their starting safeties for the rest of the regular season.

Indianapolis has placed Julian Blackmon on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Blackmon suffered a shoulder injury. Per James Boyd of TheAthletic.com, Blackmon could return if the Colts make it far enough into the postseason.

In 15 games this year, Blackmon recorded a career-high four interceptions and eight passes defended.

As a corresponding move, the Colts have signed safety Henry Black off of the Steelers practice squad. Black was with Indianapolis’ practice squad last year and earlier this season. He’s appeared in 25 career games, with all appearances coming for Green Bay.