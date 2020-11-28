Colts place Jonathan Taylor on COVID-19/reserve list ahead of crucial game against Titans

The Indianapolis Colts will be without promising rookie running back Jonathan Taylor for a crucial game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The team placed Taylor on the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday, making him ineligible for Sunday’s contest.

Taylor has rushed for 518 yards and 4 touchdowns in 10 games this season.

We have placed RB Jonathan Taylor on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. pic.twitter.com/Q6hYlyzr3a — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 28, 2020

Taylor reportedly did not test positive for coronavirus, according to Tom Pelissero. Someone close to Taylor reportedly tested positive, forcing Taylor to go into quarantine. NFL protocols dictate Taylor can not play in Week 12.

Colts and Titans playing for control of AFC South

Without Taylor, the Colts will have a find another way to topple the Titans. Indianapolis will likely rely on a combination of Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins with Taylor ruled out. Both Hines and Wilkins have turned in strong games in 2020. Hines combined for 115 total yards and 2 touchdowns against the Titans in Week 10, and Wilkins rushed for 89 yards and a score against the Detroit Lions in Week 8.

With a win, the Colts could put themselves in commanding position for the division. The Colts already beat the Titans once this season, winning 34-17 in Week 10. Another victory would give the Colts a massive leg up in the AFC South, especially considering both teams come into Week 12 sitting at 7-3.

More from Yahoo Sports: