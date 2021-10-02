Colts place G Quenton Nelson on IR

The Indianapolis Colts placed left guard Quenton Nelson on the injured reserve list, the team announced Saturday.

We knew that Nelson was already ruled out for the Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins due to an ankle sprain he suffered against the Tennessee Titans. However, there was hope he would have a chance to play in prime-time in Week 5.

That won’t be the case, though, as Nelson is now out for the next three games. The high-ankle sprain seems serious enough that Nelson can’t fight through it for what will be the most important stretch of the season already for the Colts.

The three games Nelson will miss include the Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Nelson snapped his 51-game start streak after being ruled out for the game against the Dolphins, and it will be veteran Chris Reed replacing him at left guard.

