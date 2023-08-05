Colts place Ethan Fernea on injured reserve

The Colts made the signing of free agent running back Kenyan Drake official Saturday.

To make room, the team placed wide receiver Ethan Fernea on injured reserve.

Fernea, 25, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and ended up spending time on the team's active roster and practice squad as a rookie.

He saw action on one offensive snap and nine on special teams.

Collegiately, he appeared in 50 games at UCLA and caught eight passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Fernea also totaled 10 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown and tallied 12 tackles.