Colts place DT DeForest Buckner on COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the reserve/COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

It isn’t clear if Buckner has tested positive for the virus or was a close contact to someone who did. But this is big news as he could potentially miss Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

If Buckner did test positive, he would be out 10 days as an asymptomatic case or 14 days if symptomatic. Either case would keep him out of the game against the Titans.

Buckner has been a key piece to the Colts defense. It can’t be understated what his presence at the three-technique means to the entire unit, not just the defensive line.

It remains to be seen if Buckner will be able to go, but there’s a chance the Colts will be down a key player for a crucial division matchup.