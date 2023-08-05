Colts place draft pick Jake Witt on season-ending IR

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jake Witt was placed on the injured reserve list, among other roster moves, the team announced Saturday.

Witt, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, has been dealing with a hip injury. Because he was placed on the injured reserve list before the 53-man roster was finalized, he is forced to miss the entire season.

Before his injury during the first week of training camp, Witt was working as the left tackle on the second-team offense. Witt is the second Colts draft pick to suffer a season-ending injury after safety Daniel Scott tore his ACL during OTAs.

Among the other moves the Colts made Saturday included signing tight ends Nick Eubanks and Michael Jacobson and waiving running back Toriano Clinton.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire