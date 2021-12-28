Colts place DB Chris Wilcox on practice squad COVID-19 list
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive back Chris Wilcox on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.
It is essentially the same list as the other players who have tested positive for COVID-19 but because Wilcox isn’t on the active roster, he goes on a separate list.
The Colts now have 14 players on the COVID-19 list as they begin to prepare for the Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. If the Colts win this game on Sunday, they will clinch a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.
Among the players on the COVID-19 list is safety Khari Willis so having Wilcox go down just means another player the Colts may have to overlook when it comes to potential gameday call-ups.
Wilcox was claimed by the Colts just before the season but has yet to see a snap on defense.
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11
Related
Colts' Eric Fisher, Jack Doyle dealing with various injuries
Colts add RT Braden Smith, 4 others to COVID-19 list
Colts can clinch playoff berth with win over Raiders
List
Colts' reserve/COVID-19 list: Which players are currently sidelined?