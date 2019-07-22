Colts place Daurice Fountain on NFI list, Carroll Phillips on PUP list

Placing players on the non-football injury or physically unable to perform lists is one of the rites of the start of training camp and the Colts announced a couple of moves on that front Monday.

The team has placed wide receiver Daurice Fountain on the NFI list. Defensive end Carroll Phillips is on the PUP list.

Neither player will be available for practice while on their respective list. They are eligible to be activated at any point, but will miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season if they remain on the list into the regular season.

Fountain appeared in one game for the Colts last year and did not catch a pass while appearing on three offensive snaps. Phillips had five tackles in six games last season.