Colts place Christine Michael on IR, sign Troymaine Pope

The Colts placed running back Christine Michael on injured reserve, replacing him on the roster with Troymaine Pope.

Michael signed with the Colts on June 1. He has spent time with the Seahawks, Redskins, Cowboys and Packers, Cowboys, playing in 37 career games with nine starts. Michael has 254 career carries for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pope has appeared in four career NFL games with 12 carries for 44 yards last season with the Seahawks and Jets. He originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on Aug. 6, 2016, out of Jacksonville State.

Pope flip-flopped between the Seahawks and Jets last season. He re-signed with Seattle on April 18, but Seattle waived him May 31.