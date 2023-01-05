Colts place CB Kenny Moore II on injured reserve

The Indianapolis Colts placed cornerback Kenny Moore II on the injured reserve list and signed cornerback Rashod Berry from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Moore has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers but failed to log a practice since initially sustaining the injury. With only one game left, the team placed him on the reserve list likely so they could add more depth to the position.

Moore’s 2022 was less than ideal. In 12 games, he failed to record an interception and was credited with just four passes defended, the second-fewest of his career.

According to Pro Football Focus, Moore played 505 of his 859 snaps out of the slot this season. Though his 10.4 yards per reception allowed mark was slightly above his career average, Moore allowed a 121.4 passer rating in coverage. That was by far a career-high and the fourth-highest among NFL cornerbacks with at least 567 snaps played.

There’s still one more year left on Moore’s contract—he conducted a soft holdout this offseason in hopes of more money—but there’s a chance he’s either cut or traded considering he carries no dead cap in 2023, per Spotrac.

We’ll see what happens this offseason as we should expect some big changes, but Moore’s season will end on a down note due to an ankle injury.

