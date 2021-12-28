With the Colts recent cluster of positive COVID-19 tests, keeping quarterback Carson Wentz off of COVID reserve became a high priority.

Unfortunately for Indianapolis, that didn’t happen.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that Wentz, who is unvaccinated, has been placed on the COVID-19 list. If Wentz tested positive, under the league’s current protocols, he is out for 10 days. That means he’ll miss the Week 17 contest against the Raiders but has a chance to play in the season finale against the Jaguars — though he would have little practice time for that contest.

But if Wentz is a close contact, he is out for only five days if he continues to produce negative tests.

Wentz has completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Rookie Sam Ehlinger is Indianapolis’ backup and presumably would start against Las Vegas if Wentz is out.

The Colts now have 13 players on their COVID-19 list, including seven starters. Linebacker Darius Leonard, one of the team’s most important defensive players, is out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders after testing positive late last week because he is unvaccinated.

Colts place Carson Wentz on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk