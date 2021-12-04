Colts place C Ryan Kelly on COVID-19 list, activate S Khari Willis

The Indianapolis Colts placed center Ryan Kelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list while activating safety Khari Willis from the injured reserve list and waiving safety Josh Jones, the team announced Saturday.

So the Colts will be without Kelly for the Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. That will likely be it, though, given that the team has a bye in Week 14. The loss on the offensive line will be a big one as Kelly will likely be replaced by second-year lineman Danny Pinter.

Despite the Colts being one of the least vaccinated teams entering the season, this is their first true run-in during the regular season.

Willis was expected to be activated after showing he could practice in full this week. The Colts have been without both of their starting safeties for roughly a month now. Willis was placed on the injured reserve list in Week 9 while Julian Blackmon is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

