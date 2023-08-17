Colts place Ashton Dulin on IR, re-sign Tyler Adams

After reports emerged that Colts receiver Ashton Dulin suffered a torn ACL, Indianapolis has made a roster move that will officially end his season.

Indianapolis has placed Dulin on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.

As a corresponding move, the club has re-signed receiver Tyler Adams.

Adams, an undrafted rookie, signed with the Colts in May after a successful tryout. He began his college career at Harvard and finished it at Butler last year, where he caught 39 passes for 689 yards with five touchdowns.

The Colts waived Adams in June when they signed receiver Breshad Perriman.