Colts place Anthony Richardson on injured reserve

The Colts will officially be without quarterback Anthony Richardson for at least four games.

Indianapolis has placed Richardson on injured reserve with the shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday's victory over Tennessee, the team announced on Wednesday.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed this week that Richardson has an injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder. The quarterback's reported recovery timeline has been four-to-six weeks.

Now that Richardson is on IR, we know he'll miss games against the Jaguars, Browns, Saints, and Panthers. He'll be eligible to return for the team's Week 10 game against the Patriots in Germany. But Indianapolis could elect to keep him sidelined through that game because the team has a bye in Week 11.

The Colts host the Buccaneers in Week 12 after the time off.

Richardson has started four games this season but also suffered multiple injuries. This year’s No. 4 overall pick, Richardson has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Gardner Minshew is expected to take over as the team's quarterback while Richardson is out. Minshew has appeared in all five games this season, starting the team’s win over the Ravens. He’s completed 68.7 percent of throws for 553 yards with two touchdowns and no picks.

Additionally, the Colts have signed guard Ike Boettger to the 53-man roster off their practice squad. Indianapolis also announced Kellen Mond has signed to the practice squad along with receiver Anthony Miller. Receiver Juwann Winfree has been released from the practice squad.