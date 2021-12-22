Colts place 3 players on COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

As the team prepares for a big matchup on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, it appears they will have to work around a pair of defensive players hitting the reserve list.

They also added a practice squad player to the practice squad COVID-19 list, which is specifically for practice squad players.

Here’s a look at the three players who are now on the COVID-19 list:

CB Rock Ya-Sin

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

This is a pretty big blow for the Colts since Ya-Sin has been enjoying a solid breakout campaign in his third season. If Ya-Sin is unlikely to play, the Colts are likely going to give Xavier Rhodes more snaps on the boundary and give second-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers some more snaps. Ya-Sin has played 76% of the defensive snaps this season and has played well. This will be a tough blow against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense.

DE Kemoko Turay

AP Photo/Jeff Bottari

Joining Ya-Sin on the COVID-19 list will be one of the Colts’ sub-package pass rushers. Turay may not hold a big role on the defensive side of the ball but he does see a solid amount of snaps each week on third downs and when the Colts are in obvious pass-rush situations. He’s played 28% of the defensive snaps but has a career-high 5.0 sacks on the season.

TE Farrod Green

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Because Green is on the practice squad, he technically goes on a different list. But it’s still the same reserve list and the same rules still apply. Green has been on the practice squad since joining the team as an undrafted rookie in 2020.

