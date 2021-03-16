Colts place 2nd-round tender on RFA Zach Pascal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Colts WR Zach Pascal has received a second round tender from the Colts, per a source.
— Jim Ayello (@jimayello) March 16, 2021
The Indianapolis Colts have placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent wide receiver Zach Pascal, first reported by Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star.
The tender is valued at $3.384 million. Other teams can approach Pascal with offers and if he signs with them, the Colts will get a second-round pick as compensation. This likely means Pascal will be back again for at least the 2021 season.
Pascal has been key piece for the Colts offense as a depth wide receiver. With the depth chart thin, Pascal was a necessity to bring back. In 2020, Pascal caught 44 passes for 269 yards and five touchdowns.
The Colts placed a tender with the right of first refusal on safety George Odum, which he was not very happy about.
Related
Colts' George Odum 'disrespected and disappointed' with low tender
Best remaining free agent fits at positions of need for Colts
Colts' 2021 free agency tracker