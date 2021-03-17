Colts place 2nd-round tender on TE Mo Alie-Cox

#Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox received a second-round tender as a restricted free agent, source says. Coming off a 31-catch season and an excellent blocker in the eyes of many around the league, the former #VCU basketball player has developed nicely. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts applied a second-round tender on restricted free agent tight end Mo Alie-Cox before the deadline on Wednesday, first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Alie-Cox gets the same tender as wide receiver Zach Pascal. If a team wants to sign then, they will have to give the Colts a second-round pick as compensation. So this most likely means the Colts will be keeping those two through at least 2021.

Alie-Cox has continued his development as a weapon in Frank Reich’s offense. He’s an excellent blocker while his size and athleticism can bring trouble for opposing defenses in the passing game. We saw a bit of that flash early in 2020.

With Alie-Cox now tendered, the Colts only have unrestricted free agents to deal with. They also tendered All-Pro special teamer and safety George Odum but at the right of first refusal level.

The new league year officially starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, which is when these deals will become official.

Related