Colts' Pittman unfazed by soaring WR market

Jun. 5—INDIANAPOLIS — The wide receiver market again was reset Monday when the Minnesota Vikings reportedly agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension for All-Pro Justin Jefferson.

In addition to the eye-popping $35 million average annual salary, the deal includes a whopping $110 million in guarantees.

Jefferson is the fourth wide receiver to sign a contract averaging at least $30 million per season, and he's the third wideout to agree to such a deal during this offseason alone.

His $110 million in guarantees are $26 million more than runner-up A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. Even Jefferson's fully guaranteed total of $88.7 million tops Brown's total guarantee of $84 million.

It's a groundbreaking contract no matter how one parses the numbers, and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was among the interested sideline observers.

Pittman re-signed with Indianapolis in March for a reported $70 million — with $46 million in guarantees — over three seasons.

The deal averages $23.3 million per season, ranking Pittman 12th at his position in the NFL. The pact would have ranked sixth in the league if it had been signed a year earlier.

But the rapidly expanding wide receiver market comes as no surprise to Pittman.

"I think it's great because we're getting to a point where, I mean, you don't even gotta be the guy and you're gonna get a lot of money," he said. "So you could be receiver No. 2 and get 20 (million) a year. So that's where it's headed. And then the top tier, I mean, you just seen JJ is getting 35 (millon)."

Asked how high the market could reach, Pittman was at a rare loss for words.

"Shoot, I don't know," he said. "But it's gonna keep going."

There was some strategic benefit to Pittman signing a three-year deal. He'll get another bite at the apple before his 30th birthday.

And it's a matter of betting on himself.

Pittman's had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons, but he's yet to make a Pro Bowl or be named All-Pro. He's also played with seven starting quarterbacks in his four years with the Colts.

If he settles in with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson over the life of his new contract, Pittman's stock is sure to rise.

While he admits it's an awfully attractive perk, Pittman insists the size of his contract is not a primary concern.

"I'm trying to figure out a way to say this to not be ungrateful — because, obviously, I'm grateful for everything that I have — but I'm not motivated by money," Pittman said prior to Wednesday's veteran mini-camp practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. "That doesn't make me feel like I made it or like I got it. I actually think that is like the death of guys' careers when they get comfortable with stuff like that.

"So, I mean, obviously, it's very nice to have, but it's not what motivates me when it comes to football."

The 26-year-old is coming off the best statistical season of his career. He set career highs with 109 receptions and 1,152 receiving yards while pulling in four touchdown passes in 2023.

His 75-yard touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 22 was the longest play from scrimmage of his career, and his 69.9% catch rate on a career-high 156 targets was his second-best total — 0.3% off his record set on 141 targets in 2022.

But there's still room for improvement as Pittman heals this spring. He banged knees with a defender early in offseason training activities and has been limited to mental reps the past two weeks.

That hasn't stopped him from putting in work.

"There's always things to work on," Indianapolis offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "There's things to work on in all of our games — coaches, players, all of us. Yeah, there's certain things where I can see Michael Pittman Jr. working on an emphasis of his as a route runner, as a releasing versus press (coverage) — all the receiver stuff that we all do.

"So, yeah, I think absolutely there's growth ahead. I hope there's growth ahead for all of our players, but Pitt's got a great mindset right now about like — he has a defined set of things he's working to get better at, and it's fun to watch him kind of work on it."

Not all of those goals can be measured on a stat sheet.

Despite his youth, Pittman's long been recognized as a leader in the wide receiver room. He helped pull together last summer's players-only workouts in Miami, and he's hard at work with other offensive leaders on this year's practices.

But he's never been named an official team captain by his teammates.

"I think that just comes naturally, just with how guys see you around," Pittman said. "And going into my fifth year, I mean, I think I will have a chance at that. It's not necessarily something that I go into the season like, 'Oh, I gotta be a captain.'

"I feel like it's something that happens organically, and if the team feels that way then I will be a captain. If not, I'm still gonna be out here making plays."