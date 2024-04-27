Colts pick versatile o-lineman Matt Goncalves in 3rd round

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts moved down in the second round, then up in the third to take Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matt Goncalves.

The Colts moved three spots from No. 82 to No. 79 to take the versatile lineman. The Colts swapped with the Cardinals, throwing in their sixth round selection (191st) to facilitate the deal.

Goncalves started 24 games at both tackle spots over five years with the Panthers. He missed most of last season with a toe injury, but started all 13 games in 2022 earning Third Team All-ACC honors.

He played in nine games his freshman season after a redshirt year and was named to the Freshman All-America team.

Colts general manager says he believes he can play both tackle and guard and they haven’t ruled out trying him at center.

The Colts will have five picks on the final day of the NFL Draft.

