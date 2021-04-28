Colts pick up Quenton Nelson’s fifth-year option

Charean Williams
·1 min read
As expected, the Colts have exercised the fifth-year option on left guard Quenton Nelson‘s contract.

The $13.754 million now is fully guaranteed for 2022.

It was the easiest offseason decision for any team considering what Nelson has done since arriving in the NFL. He is the first player since Barry Sanders to start his career with three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections.

Nelson, 25, was the sixth overall choice in 2018.

Nelson has started all 48 games plus three playoff contests for the Colts, while playing nearly 100 percent of the offensive snaps.

“Quenton, he is a generational player,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement from the team. “I’m sorry, I see [John] Hannah, and I see him of the last hundred years. I mean that’s how good Quenton is. As far as leadership and the type of team guy he is, it’s off the charts. He is why the Colts are a physical team. When you’re coming to play us, you are coming to play the Big-Q, and he is the guy that represents us out there and everyone on this roster knows. He is the alpha male holding it down now. That is a tough guy.

“His talents are just remarkable. If he stays healthy, he may be 14 All-Pro years in a row.”

The Colts will hope to get a long-term deal completed with Nelson at some point, which surely will make him the highest-paid guard in the game. The Colts could move Nelson to left tackle this season, though, and that could raise his asking price.

