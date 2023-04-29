The Indianapolis Colts selected defensive back Jaylon Jones in the seventh round (221st overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-2, 205-pounder is regarded as a physical but undisciplined prospect. Here's more about the third defensive back chosen by the Colts this weekend (Julius Brents, Darius Rush).

Jaylon Jones at Texas A&M

He played three seasons for the Aggies, getting in on 98 tackles with 12 passes defended and 3 interceptions.

Jaylon Jones NFL Draft profile

From NFL.com: Big, long cornerback with imposing size but a lack of functional footwork and route anticipation to stay connected to NFL route runners. Jones can be lackadaisical with his technique, so improving in that area could play a big role in bolstering his coverage consistency. He might lack the long speed for foot races in press-man work so Cover 2 and Cover 3 could be his coverage destination thanks to his size and potential physicality, but a move to safety should not be out of the question.

Jaylon Jones at the NFL Scouting Combine

∎ 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash

∎ 1.48 seconds in the 10-yard split

∎ 38 inches on vertical jump

∎ 10 feet, 2 inches on broad jump

Jaylon Jones highlights

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts pick defensive back Jaylon Jones in 2023 NFL Draft