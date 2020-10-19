Colts’ Philip Rivers nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers put the team on his back in Sunday’s incredible comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals and has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week.

The 38-year-old signal-caller had easily his best day statistically since joining the Colts. He completed 29 of 44 passes for 371 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. All three of his touchdown passes came in the red zone while he led the Colts to a perfect 4/4 mark inside the 20-yard-line.

His competition will be Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who completed 30 of 40 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns along with Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who completed 30 of 41 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

Though the Colts didn’t plan on going into a pass-heavy game script, they didn’t really have a choice. They fell behind 21-0 early in the second quarter and with the way Rivers looked throwing the ball, Reich felt comfortable putting the game in the veteran’s hands.

Rivers was surgical for the majority of the game. He did have an interception where he forced a deep ball to Zach Pascal, but it was a good time to take a shot down the field.

Sunday’s win was the first time Rivers threw for more than 217 yards in a game since Week 1 against the Jaguars. It was also the first game of the season in which he had multiple touchdown passes.

The Colts can’t expect this type of performance every week, but it was encouraging to see him take over and get the win.

Now, the Colts enter the bye week looking to get a bit healthier before a big stretch of games arrive in the second half.