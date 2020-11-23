Colts’ Philip Rivers dealing with toe injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is dealing with a toe injury he suffered during the team’s 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On a reverse play to wide receiver DeMichael Harris, Rivers injured his toe throwing a block on Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith. Head coach Frank Reich told the media Monday that Rivers is a bit sore and that they will monitor the injury throughout the week.

Reich says Philip Rivers (toe) was pretty sore today. Will see how it responds this week. Anthony Walker went down late in the game. Reich thinks he’s fine. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 23, 2020

Rivers is coming off of a stellar performance. He completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The interception was a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage.

Rivers has been great for the majority of the season and really seems to be hitting his stride in running the offense. His accuracy has been wonderful, and the players around him have taken to him as a leader.

The 38-year-old could wind up on the injury report this week so it will be something to monitor.

Reich also mentioned linebacker Anthony Walker should be fine. He took a hit late in the fourth quarter and had to be tended to by the training staff.

List