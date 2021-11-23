Colts’ PFF grades: Best and worst from 41-15 win over Bills

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) enjoyed a major statement win over the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Sunday with a dominating 41-15 upset at Highmark Stadium.

The Week 11 victory was the biggest one of the season for many reasons. Most importantly, it showed the Colts can not only compete but downright dominate a playoff-caliber team on the road.

Here’s a look at the best and worst grades from Pro Football Focus in the loss:

Top 3 Offense

Jonathan Taylor

RG Mark Glowinski: 90.8 overall grade

Glowinski split snaps with fellow veteran Chris Reed but had a strong game. He allowed just one pressure on 19 pass-blocking snaps and moved well in the run game. There will still be a rotation but it appears to be Glow’s job to lose right now.

RB Jonathan Taylor: 88.4 overall grade

The man of the week. Taylor’s performance has been discussed at length and for good reason. He took 32 carries for 185 rushing yards and four touchdowns while adding three receptions for 19 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. It was a historic game that has others buzzing about an MVP award.

RT Braden Smith: 81.2 overall grade

We know Taylor is special and can create yards of his own volition. But Smith helped the right side of the line be a force for Taylor to run behind. They clearly got push in the run game while Smith allowed no pressures on 24 pass-blocking snaps.

Top 3 Defense

S George Odum: 90.1 overall grade

Finally getting some run as the starting safety, Odum posted an elite grade. He had an interception while nearly coming away with a second one. He provided ample coverage as the free safety.

DE Kwity Paye: 77.8 overall grade

Paye now has two sacks in the last two games to go along with 18 pressures. He also added a run stop in the win, according to PFF while his pass-rush win rate has been increasing immensely over the last few weeks.

DT Grover Stewart: 74.0 overall grade

The stat sheet might not show that Stewart was impactful but don’t let that fool you. The menacing run-stopper was all over the place both against the run and as a pass rusher. He added one pressure, a batted pass and three run stops on the day.

Bottom 3 Offense

WR Ashton Dulin: 56.2 overall grade

The Colts didn’t throw the ball much and Dulin didn’t see a target throughout the entire day. A grade in the 50s is viewed more toward average or slightly below average in the eyes of PFF so it isn’t a massive knock.

TE Mo Alie-Cox: 51.6 overall grade

Alie-Cox saw just one target on the day. It came in the end zone and could be viewed as a play he needs to make given his size. That said, he only ran seven routes on the day so it’s hard to truly nitpick his game. He held his own as a run blocker so that’s really what mattered given the game script.

WR Zach Pascal: 50.6 overall grade

When your worst-graded player on the offensive side of the ball is above 50, it’s a solid day for the entire unit. Pascal wasn’t involved much on the day with just one target on 18 routes.

Bottom 3 Defense

S Andrew Sendejo: 52.8 overall grade

Sendejo often finds himself on this portion of the list. He’s been a liability in coverage and often takes poor angles to the ball carrier. Even then, he didn’t have a major negative impact on the game Sunday.

CB Kenny Moore II: 50.6 overall grade

This one probably should be a bit higher, but this is where PFF has Moore for the game. He was credited with three missed tackles but made up for it with a huge interception against Josh Allen. Those impact plays make a huge difference in a game like that. He also allowed a 45.2 passer rating in coverage.

CB Xavier Rhodes: 47.4 overall grade

Rhodes was working in a rotation with Rock Ya-Sin where much of the damage was done in the first half. He was targeted a team-high eight times while allowing five receptions for 45 yards and a 77.6 passer rating.

