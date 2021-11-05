Colts’ PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 9 win over Jets

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) rode their offense and rushing attack to a 45-30 win over the New York Jets (2-6) on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In the first home prime-time game since the 2017 season, the Colts had several players step up on the national stage. From the rushing duo of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines to some young pass rushers on the defensive side of the ball, there were some very encouraging developments.

As we take a look at the game grades from Pro Football Focus, we will be accounting for the top-three and bottom-three players who were on the field for at least 20% of the snaps on their respective sides of the ball.

Here’s a look at the best and worst grades from Pro Football Focus in the Week 9 win:

Top 3 Offense

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

RT Matt Pryor: 90.3 overall grade

Pryor only played 17 snaps but still hit the threshold to be considered with the grades. He stepped in for starter Braden Smith, who left the game in the second half due to a triceps injury. According to Pro Football Focus, he saw 10 pass-blocking snaps and didn’t allow a single pressure.

RB Nyheim Hines: 89.9 overall grade

It was one of those nights where Hines found himself dominating. Even though most will talk about Jonathan Taylor’s night (deservedly so), Hines got the party started with a 34-yard touchdown run on the first offensive drive. He finished with six carries for 74 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding four receptions for 34 receiving yards on the night.

QB Carson Wentz: 81.4 overall grade

Wentz carved his way through the Jets pass defense. He didn’t really need to, but he did. Wentz finished 22-of-30 passing for 272 passing yards with three passing touchdowns and a career-high 134.3 passer rating. All three of his passing touchdowns came inside the red zone.

Top 3 Defense

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

DT Taylor Stallworth: 90.9 overall grade

Story continues

Stallworth came out of nowhere to produce at an extremely high level despite his 29% snap share on Thursday night. He produced four total pressures, three quarterback hits and two sacks. He also was responsible for the batted pass that resulted in the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter.

DE Kwity Paye: 90.1 overall grade

Finally, we got to see the ceiling. Paye didn’t record a sack but he did have nine pressures on the night, according to Pro Football Focus. The rookie was wreaking havoc all night and hopefully he can build off of this performance during the second half.

DT Grover Stewart: 73.8 overall grade

It was a big night for the big fellas. Stewart continues to prove why he’s one of the more underrated players at his position. Though his job is primarily to defend against the run, Stewart added three pressures, including a quarterback hit.

Bottom 3 Offense

AP Photo/AJ Mast

WR Ashton Dulin: 58.4 overall grade

While Dulin and these next two players are on this list, a grade in the 50s isn’t all that terrible in the eyes of Pro Football Focus. Dulin was fine as a depth receiver and even had a nice 17-yard catch on an out route toward the sideline.

RG Chris Reed: 56.3 overall grade

The timeshare at right guard continues as Reed saw 55% of the snaps and Mark Glowinski saw 52% of the snaps. Reed was credited with allowing two pressures on 34 pass-blocking snaps, which isn’t bad at all, but one of them was a quarterback hit.

WR Dezmon Patmon: 54.0 overall grade

Again, this isn’t necessarily a bad grade. It just happens to be the lowest of the players with qualified snaps. Patmon worked as the WR4/5 in the offense and saw the first reception of his career in what was his season debut.

Bottom 3 Defense

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

DE Isaac Rochell: 52.7 overall grade

I thought the eye test showed that Rochell was solid in his limited reps. He had three pressures on 19 pass-rush snaps, which is all you can ask for from Rochell and the role he’s played this season.

S Andrew Sendejo: 44.9 overall grade

Sendejo hasn’t shown he can be a replacement-level defender with Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon out. He’s not the most efficient tackler and can get lost in coverage with relative ease. Those were the two areas that PFF dinged Sendejo for in this game.

LB Bobby Okereke: 43.5 overall grade

Okereke typically grades out well with PFF given his work in coverage, but he got the honors of the lowest grade in Week 9. They credited him with allowing nine receptions on 10 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown.

