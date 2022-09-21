Colts’ PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 2

In arguably the worst loss of Frank Reich’s tenure, the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) came out of their rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) staring at even more questions about the direction of the team.

Though the focus has now shifted to hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for the Week 3 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium, the stench of the 24-0 rout remains strong.

Using 15 snaps played as the requirement, here’s a look at the best and worst Pro Football Focus grades from the Week 2 loss against the Jaguars:

Top 3 Offense

WR Ashton Dulin | 77.5 overall grade

Dulin led the entire offense with five receptions on seven targets for 79 receiving yards. The majority of his production may have come during garbage time, but at least he had something.

RB Nyheim Hines | 67.2 overall grade

Hines played just 15 snaps in Week 2 and even though Frank Reich claimed it was due to the overall lack of plays on offense, that’s still not good enough. Hines needs to see the ball more and the one person with absolute control over that is Reich.

OT Bernhard Raimann | 66.3 overall grade

Also playing just 15 snaps in the game, Raimann looked better in his small sample of plays than Matt Pryor did. How long it takes for the Colts to give Raimann a shot to start isn’t clear, but that time may be approaching soon.

Top 3 Defense

DT Grover Stewart | 85.5 overall grade

Stewart was easily the best player on the field for the Colts in Week 2. He was constantly disrupting the run game either directly or indirectly, and outside of the 37-yard touchdown run for James Robinson, Stewart was the reason behind the strong outing against the run.

LB Bobby Okereke | 79.1 overall grade

Okereke had a strong day against the run as Pro Football Focus credited him with five defensive stops on the day.

S Julian Blackmon | 74.6 overall grade

Blackmon wasn’t tested often in coverage but when he was, he was solid. The third-year safety nearly came away with an interception early in the game.

*DT Byron Cowart had an overall grade of 80.3 but didn’t qualify for snaps.*

Bottom 3 Offense

WR Parris Campbell | 46.9 overall grade

As the de-facto No. 1 with Michael Pittman Jr. out, Campbell failed to step up. He saw just two targets and didn’t com away with a catch.

RG Danny Pinter | 45.8 overall grade

Pinter was credited with two total pressures, including a quarterback hit, by Pro Football Focus.

TE Mo Alie-Cox | 45.2 overall grade

Through two games, Alie-Cox hasn’t been playing like a No. 1 tight end. He saw just three targets and came down with one catch for nine yards.

Bottom 3 Defense

S Rodney McLeod | 44.8 overall grade

McLeod was credited with allowing the second touchdown to Christian Kirk but was credited with two defensive stops.

S Nick Cross | 41.6 overall grade

The rookie safety graded out well against the run but also committed two penalties and was credited with allowing two receptions on two targets.

DE Yannick Ngakoue | 31.0 overall grade

Against the team that drafted him in 2016, Ngakoue failed to show up. While he did register a pressure, he was also credited with missing two tackles on the day. The Colts need more from Ngakoue moving forward.

