Colts’ PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 16 win vs. Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) went on the road and defeated the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in an ugly, gutsy victory on Saturday night.

Despite being down several starters on both sides of the ball due to injuries and COVID-19, the Colts were able to take advantage of some sloppy play from the Cardinals while imposing their will late in the game.

Here are the best and worst grades from Pro Football Focus for the Colts:

Top 3 Offense

G Chris Reed: 81.6 overall grade

Stepping in for both Mark Glowinski and Quenton Nelson, both of which were out due to COVID-19, Reed had a strong outing filling in. He didn’t allow a pressure on 28 pass-blocking snaps.

QB Carson Wentz: 79.6 overall grade

For the majority of the game, Wentz looked bad. He was inaccurate with poor mechanics and failed to properly account for the blitz-happy defense. But he put the offense on his back during a late drive in the fourth quarter while making some extremely impressive throws.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 70.2 overall grade

Pittman Jr. was all over the place against the Cardinals defense. He led the offense in targets (12), receptions (8) and receiving yards (82).

Top 3 Defense

S George Odum: 85.6 overall grade

Odum continued to prove why he deserves more playing time on defense. He had two defensive stops and was credited with allowing a 47.9 passer rating in coverage.

DE Kwity Paye: 73.0 overall grade

Paye had a strong game from the edge and was credited with five total pressures. Even though he didn’t record a sack, he was strong in impacting Kyler Murray.

S Jahleel Addae: 72.2 overall grade

Filling in the other starting safety spot, Addae was used in various roles. He had a pressure, a defensive stop and was credited with allowing a 79.2 passer rating on one target.

Bottom 3 Offense

TE Kylen Granson: 48.2 overall grade

Granson got a bit more playing time with Jack Doyle getting hurt in the first quarter but wasn’t able to do much. He was given a 50.8 run-blocking grade, the second-lowest on the team.

G/T Matt Pryor: 47.3 overall grade

Pryor was exceptional in pass protection, according to PFF, as he didn’t allow a pressure on 31 pass-blocking snaps. They must have felt his run blocking was poor given his overall grade. Even so, he proved to be a solid depth piece.

RB Jonathan Taylor: 45.6 overall grade

Running against stacked boxes all night should be incorporated into the grade. Taylor was grinding all game long and even though the never broke off a massive gain, he still went over 100 rushing yards.

Bottom 3 Defense

DE Isaac Rochell: 56.2 overall grade

Rochell only played 17 snaps and a grade in the 50s isn’t terrible. It’s average. But the entire defense played a strong game so his grade gets pushed down a bit.

CB Xavier Rhodes: 54.5 overall grade

Rhodes was fine for the majority of the game outside of one long catch to A.J. Green that came in a crucial moment.

LB E.J. Speed: 43.7 overall grade

Speed stepped in for Darius Leonard. He led the team with five defensive stops but was credited with allowing 12 receptions on 13 targets for 106 yards and a 100.6 passer rating.

