Colts’ PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 3 loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) find themselves in a tough position moving forward after dropping their third consecutive game to open the 2021 season with a 25-16 loss against the Tennessee Titans (2-1).

It was a rough game all around for the majority of the contest. It was clear that quarterback Carson Wentz was hindered by his pair of ankle sprains while the defense couldn’t get off the field on third down with any regularity.

Here are the best and worst Pro Football Focus grades for the Colts in the Week 3 loss among players with at least 20% of snaps played:

Top 3 Offense

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 74.9 RB Nyheim Hines: 74.1 RB Jonathan Taylor: 69.5 Pittman Jr. once again led the Colts with 12 targets for the second week in a row. He has recorded a 34.3% and 33.3% target share in each of the last two games, respectively. He was only able to convert that into six catches for 68 yards, but it was a solid day for the wideout. Hines is proving again to be the most electric player on offense. He led the way with 79 total yards and a rushing touchdown. He needs to be involved every week. Taylor was solid despite his low usage. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry and had a catch for eight yards. It was a bit odd to see the Colts move away from the run with a hobbled quarterback.

Top 3 Defense

CB Rock Ya-Sin: 89.4 DE Tyquan Lewis: 83.4 S Andrew Sendejo: 69.8 This was a nice game to see from Ya-Sin before he left due to an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. His big play came on a strip and fumble recovery inside the 10-yard line. Lewis was credited with four pressures on the day but no quarterback hits. PFF also credited him with two run stops. Sendejo filled in for Khari Willis, who suffered a groin injury. He played mostly in the box to help with the run defense.

Bottom 3 Offense

WR Zach Pascal: 50.7 LT Eric Fisher: 49.7 RG Mark Glowinski: 46.9 Pascal had seven targets on the day but hauled in just two receptions for 31 yards. He had a drop near the goal line as well. After a solid debut in Week 2, Fisher struggled mightily on Sunday. PFF credited him with seven pressures allowed, including four quarterback hits and two sacks. Glowinski didn't fare much better, allowing six pressures, one sack and a quarterback hit on the day.

Bottom 3 Defense

LB Zaire Franklin: 45.6 CB Xavier Rhodes: 41.2 S Khari Willis: 39.2 Franklin didn't play a ton of snaps on defense but his overall grade from PFF got dinged by allowing an 18-yard touchdown catch in coverage. Rhodes made his 2021 debut but it appears he's still getting his feet wet. PFF credited him with allowing three receptions on three targets for 51 yards. Willis wound up leaving the game with what Frank Reich called a groin injury. His 49.2 run defense grade was the second-lowest among all defenders on Sunday.

