Colts’ PFF grades: Best and worst from 31-0 win over Texans

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) handled business in a dominating fashion over the Houston Texans (2-10), shutting out their AFC South counterparts 31-0 at NRG Stadium in Week 13.

There wasn’t much to complain about during the win. The Colts were imposing their will from the start. It was clear it was going to be that type of game when cornerback Kenny Moore picked off Tyrod Taylor on the very first snap and then the Colts offense ran the ball six consecutive times for a score.

Now, it’s time to take a look back at the best and worst grades from Pro Football Focus in the win:

Top 3 Offense

WR Ashton Dulin: 90.0 overall grade

Dulin only played 22 snaps on the offensive side of the ball but he made a big impact. He caught a crucial touchdown pass just before the end of the first half, showing off a beautiful toe drag in the back of the end zone.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 82.8 overall grade

The second-year wideout continued his breakout campaign by leading the Colts in targets (8), receptions (6) and receiving yards (77) against the Texans. He also added 33 rushing yards on two carries. He hasn’t scored since Week 9, but Pittman Jr. is still enjoying a strong season.

C Danny Pinter: 79.9 overall grade

Getting the start in place of Ryan Kelly, who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it took a minute for Pinter to get going. He didn’t allow a single pressure in pass protection and found his groove as a run-blocker in the second half of the game.

Top 3 Defense

CB Kenny Moore II: 95.3 overall grade

Moore got the turnover party started early and often. He intercepted Tyrod Taylor on the first play of the game and then forced a fumble on the second drive of the game. He also allowed just two receptions on six targets for 17 yards and a 2.8 (!) passer rating.

CB Xavier Rhodes: 84.4 overall grade

Rhodes was targeted three times but didn’t allow a reception. The rotational role has suited him well since his return in Week 10.

LB E.J. Speed: 79.8 overall grade

Despite playing only 14 snaps on defense, Speed recorded a pressure, a run stop and didn’t allow a reception on his only target.

Bottom 3 Offense

WR Zach Pascal: 60.9 overall grade

This isn’t a bad grade by any means but given how well the offense played, there will be decent grades at the bottom. Pascal saw just three targets and came away with one reception for six yards. He graded out well as a run-blocker, though.

WR Dezmon Patmon: 56.0 overall grade

Again, a grade in the 50s is relatively average on PFF’s scale. Patmon only played 17 snaps and didn’t see a target so he’s almost here by default.

RB Jonathan Taylor: 51.4 overall grade

I’m not kidding. Taylor graded out as the worst player on offense in PFF’s eyes. Don’t ask me how. Taking 32 carries for 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns seems like a pretty good game to me.

Bottom 3 Defense

DT Taylor Stallworth: 51.5 overall grade

The defense played really well so the “bottom” grades aren’t all that bad. Stallworth had one pressure on 22 pass-rushing snaps, according to PFF.

CB Isaiah Rodgers: 51.2 overall grade

I thought Rodgers was solid on Sunday and the numbers back that up. He was targeted four times but allowed just one reception fro 14 yards and a 41.7 passer rating.

DE Dayo Odeyingbo: 50.8 overall grade

The rookie is still coming along and getting his feet wet in the NFL after missing the first seven games of the season. He played 22 total snaps on the day.

