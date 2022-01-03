Colts’ PFF grades: Best and worst from loss to Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) had plenty of chances to put away a victory at home for what will likely be the final time of the 2021 season but instead fell short in a 23-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) on Sunday.

Instead of clinching a playoff berth with a win, the Colts now face a similar scenario as they did last week. But the AFC playoff picture continues to be a jumbled mess of seemingly infinite scenarios heading into the final week of the season.

Before we move on to Week 18, it’s time to take a look at the best and worst grades from Pro Football Focus in the home finale loss:

Top 3 Offense

LT Matt Pryor: 87.7 overall grade

Stepping in for the injured Eric Fisher, Pryor was credited with allowing two pressures (one quarterback hit) on 32 pass-blocking snaps. He also had the highest run-blocking grade on the offensive line.

LG Quenton Nelson: 81.4 overall grade

After missing Week 16, Nelson returned to form with a strong game in the eyes of PFF. He didn’t allow a single pressure and graded out well in the run game.

RB Jonathan Taylor: 73.3 overall grade

As is the case every week, the Raiders stacked the box to stop Taylor. He still finished with 108 rushing yards and a touchdown. It was his 10th game this season with at least 100 rushing yards.

Top 3 Defense

LB Darius Leonard: 85.5 overall grade

The Maniac led the team in tackles while adding two pressures and a 75.7 passer rating in coverage.

DE Kemoko Turay: 81.5 overall grade

Turay only played 13 snaps so he technically shouldn’t be a part of this but he had four total pressures so we have to acknowledge that efficiency.

CB Isaiah Rodgers: 79.4 overall grade

Another lockdown game for Rodgers, who allowed three receptions on four targets for just 17 yards and a 42.7 passer rating. He also added an interception.

Bottom 3 Offense

WR Ashton Dulin: 51.0 overall grade

Dulin saw his second-highest snap share but graded out with an average score. He only had one target but continued to make an impact on special teams.

TE Jack Doyle: 49.6 overall grade

Doyle was clearly limited by the knee and ankle injuries that made him questionable entering the game. It might be why he graded out more average than usual in run blocking.

C Ryan Kelly: 48.0 overall grade

Kelly’s grade probably looks worse than it is. He was credited with allowing two pressures in his first game back from a personal tragedy.

Bottom 3 Defense

S George Odum: 36.9 overall grade

A grade in the 30s is never good and Odum got credited with a missed tackle and allowing a 42-yard reception on his only target.

DE Kwity Paye: 30.5 overall grade

I more or less disagree with this grade. Paye had three total pressures and two quarterback hits and was impacting the pocket with more consistency.

CB Kenny Moore II: 29.3 overall grade

It was a rough game for Moore. He was credited with allowing eight receptions on eight targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. It would have been worse had Hunter Renfrow’s late touchdown not been overturned.

