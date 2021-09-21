Colts PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 2 loss vs. Rams

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) are still searching for their first win of the season following their Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While we gave our grades looking taking a positional view, Pro Football Focus released their grades for individual players from the Week 2 matchup in the Circle City.

To qualify for these grades, a Colts player must be on the field for at least 20% of his unit’s respective snaps. Here are the best and worst grades from Pro Football Focus in the Week 2 loss:

Top 3 Offense

It was a career day for Pittman Jr., who was the most effective player on the offensive side of the ball. He led the team with 12 targets, eight receptions and 123 receiving yards—all of which were career-highs. Wentz battled through poor offensive line play to gut out a solid performance against one of the nastiest defenses in the NFL. He wound up leaving in the fourth quarter due to two sprained ankles, but still posted a solid line of 64.5% completion percentage, 247 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Doyle had a solid that included a career-long 34-yard reception. He was second on the team with eight targets, five receptions and 64 yards.

Top 3 Defense

DT DeForest Buckner: 78.9

S Julian Blackmon: 73.7

DL Tyquan Lewis: 69.1

Buckner was truly the only impact player on the defensive line. He recorded three pressures, two quarterback hits and one pass defended. He was also credited with two run stops. Blackmon had a solid game despite the secondary being torched by Cooper Kupp. He was targeted just once in the passing game and didn't allow a reception. Lewis didn't get credited for a pressure as a pass rusher in the game from PFF but an argument can be made that he had at least one or two.

Bottom 3 Offense

RB Nyheim Hines: 47.1

RG Mark Glowinski: 44.3

RT Julién Davenport: 38.9

Hines was barely used in this game after leading the team in targets in Week 1. PFF credited Hines with allowing a pressure on one of his four pass-blocking snaps from the game. Glowinski struggled against the Rams aggressive front, coming out with a platry 16.0 grade in pass blocking. PFF credited him with allowing four pressures and a quarterback hit. It has been well documented how poorly Davenport has played. He allowed seven pressures and one quarterback hit on Sunday, though an argument can be made that he allowed more hits than just one. It doesn't matter where Davenport is lined up, it's clear he's an issue on the offensive line.

Bottom 3 Defense

DT Taylor Stallworth: 43.7

CB Kenny Moore: 37.6

CB Isaiah Rodgers: 36.3

Stallworth only played 16 snaps and while he was credited with a pressure, PFFF didn't like his performance. He finished with a 42.1 grade against the run. Moore didn't grade out well in the eyes of PFF mostly because of the coverage he was credited with on Cooper Kupp. According to PFF's stats, Moore allowed eight receptions on nine targets for 108 yards. When he wasn't covering Kupp, he was solid. Rodgers played 19 snaps on defense as the Colts were in dime packages plenty in this game. He graded out with a 26.2 run defense grade and a 29.9 tackling grade.

